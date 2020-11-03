Arlene C. Schwarzhuber, 88, of Burlington, passed away at Aurora Hospital of Burlington on Oct. 28, 2020.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry Street, Burlington, at 10 a.m., officiated by Fr. Jim Volkert. A celebration of Arlene’s life will follow from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, 620 15th Ave. in Union Grove. For full obituary or to leave online condolences, visit www.miller-reesman.com.