Barbara J. Condrad, 86, of Burlington, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Barbara was born in Pleasant Prairie, on Dec. 23, 1933 to Raymond and Elma (nee McNeil) Webb. She resided in Pleasant Prairie until marrying John W. Condrad, Jr. on July 19, 1951. Following marriage, they moved to Burlington and started a sod farm and landscaping business, known as Hidden Meadows Sod Farm.

Barbara is survived by her children, Colleen (Dale) Peterson, Darlene (Frank) Culat, Melody (Greg Chriske) Huntoon and Keith (Donna) Condrad; grandchildren, Chad (Heidi) Peterson, John (Tosha) Shenkenberg, Jessica (Adam) Tyers and Tyson (Cheryl) Huntoon; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary, Logan, Cole, Abagale, Jacob, Brookelyn and Alexis; and siblings, James Webb and Bonnie Foxx.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother Jerry Webb, sister Shirley Sheen, sister-in-law Beverly “Muff” Lehman and son-in-law Jerry Huntoon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran Village https://vetsoutreachwi.us/supportus/.

A private burial will be held at Burlington Cemetery.

