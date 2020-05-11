Benny D. Maze, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home.

Benny was born in Kentucky on June 4, 1930, to Benjamine and Anna (nee Winkleman) Maze. He served in the U.S. Army from 1947 until 1953 and was a Korean War Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. He was married to Lorraine Meisinger and had been a resident of Burlington for nearly 30 years.

Benny was an account executive for Cotter and Company. He was a member of the VFW, Shriners Lodge #606027 and Masons of Wisconsin Lodge #0028 in Burlington. His hobbies included bee keeping, wine making, gardening and model railroading. He loved to take care of his property, especially enjoying lawn mowing.

Benny is survived by his wife, Lorraine; children, Elaine Bowlin, Steven (Susan) Maze, Michael (Lisa) Maze, John (Pammala) Maze, Diane (Frank) Shaw and Michael (Joyce) Haug; grandchildren, Christen, Lauren, Nicholas, Samantha, Sassha, Mark, Benjamin, Ryan, Landon, Jeffrey and Stephen; and great-grandchildren, Simon, Logan and Alexandra. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Charles Maze, Billy Maze and Barbara Marcum; and son-in-law, Glen Bowlin.

The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice, Home Helpers, and friends Tim Dobberstein, Colleen Schneider and Karleen Winkelman for their care and concern during this time.

Private graveside services will be held at Richmond Township Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.