Bernice M. Beck (nee Eckert), 99, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with loving family at her side at home on June 8, 2020. She was born on the family farm in Burlington on Aug. 20, 1920, to the late John and Rose (nee Ketterhagen) Eckert.

Bernice was a graduate of Burlington High School.

On Feb. 12, 1944, she married Robert J. “Bob” Beck in Burlington. The couple had been married 68 years when Bob passed away in 2012.

Bernice and Bob owned and operated Beck’s Food Market for 22 years, where Bernice worked side by side with her husband. Later the couple worked for Dick’s Red Bell Market in Waterford.

She was a proud member of St. Thomas Church, where she helped with fish fry’s and church festival. Bernice enjoyed lunching with the Birthday Club ladies, but mostly she enjoyed the company of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Michael of Waterford, Gregory (Sandy) of Rochester, Robert (Pam) of Waterford and James Beck of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Andrew (Kandiss) Beck, Anthony Beck, Alexi (Jeff) Roen, Christine Beck and Dylan (Brooke) Beck; great-grandchildren, Hadlee, Kinsee, Jack, Chance, Rainer, and Hattie; sister-in-law, Mary Beck, other relatives and friends.

She was further preceded in death by her brothers, Rudy (Florence) Eckert, Romie (Leona) Eckert, Don (Rosella) Eckert and Sam (Janet) Eckert; and sisters, Mona (George) Bolger, Ester (Mike) Ruble and Jeanette (Carl) Paschey.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions a private family Mass will be held on Saturday.

The public is welcome to join the family at St. Thomas Cemetery at noon on Saturday, June 13. A celebration of life will take place at Cotton Exchange following committal and burial services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Thomas Church.

The family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice of Burlington for their special care of our Mom and Grandmother Bernice.

Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is assisting the family.