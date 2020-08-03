Bonnie L. Bretl, 75, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Autumn Leaves in Franklin with her loving children by her side.

Bonnie was born Aug. 14, 1944 to Menzo and Rosalie Alby in Georgia. In her younger years she resided in Union Grove with her family where she attended Grade School and High School. Following school she attended and graduated cosmetology school.

On March 2, 1963 Bonnie was united in marriage to Ronald Bretl at St. Mary’s Church in Kansasville. They resided in Yorkville where they raised their family. Bonnie worked as a cosmetologist and homemaker while raising their three children. Later in life she made a career switch and was employed by SC Johnson Company for many years. She started out in 1987 working as a secretary in U. S. Consumer Products and retired in 2007 from Johnson Diversey as a Senior Technical Response Specialist. She engaged in many volunteer activities over the years from chaperoning school events, to cub scouts and girl scouts, and a Camp Hope counselor later in life.

Bonnie loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Family time was spent camping, boating, snowmobiling, doing crafts, watching movies, and getting ice cream. She enjoyed many hobbies over the years including sewing, knitting, crocheting, macramé, cooking, and baking. Her many varied interests included reading books and lunching with her sisters, sister-in-laws, family and friends. She loved and raised many animals over the years, the last of them being her beloved dog Toby.

Bonnie is survived by her loving children, Kenneth (Diane) Bretl, and Kristine (Gary) Goessl; grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Meeuwsen, Haley Bretl, Thomas Bretl, Ryan Goessl, and Megan Goessl; siblings, Evelyn (Michael) Dickmann, Ruth (Tim) Alby-Smith and Joseph (Pamela) Alby; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Jean (Alvin) Wilks, Richard (Lois) Bretl, Carol Mills, and (Jim) Fischer; nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Bretl, her son Keith Bretl, her parents Menzo and Rosalie Alby, sister-in-law Lois Fischer, brother-in-law Bruce Mills, and her parents-in-law.

The family would like to thank the many people who helped with home care, Badger Hospice, Legacy Hospice, and the staff of Autumn Leaves for their care and compassion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Hope for Kids in Stevens Point or Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Burial took place on Saturday, Aug. 1, at West Lawn Memorial Park.

