Brian D. Whitmore, 79, passed away July 4, 2020, at Arbor View Assisted Living. He was born in Burlington on March 14, 1941, to Rex and Mirian (nee O’Leary).

Brian grew up in East Troy, attending East Troy High School. He then went onto attend college at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Brian proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-65, and was stationed in Germany during that time. Following his military service, he was employed by Schlitz Vinyl and Carpet and Ketters Flooring for 40 years.

He was an extremely active person and loved many outdoor activities, including rock climbing, skiing, and bicycling. For more than 50 years, he was on the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol. At the age of 67, he completed one of his biggest achievements by riding his bicycle to New York from Wisconsin.

Brian will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Chad Whitmore, Maggie (Kevin) Konopacki, Sara (Greg) Weis, Paige (Jeff) Taylor and Trent Groleau; grandchildren, Josh and Owen Konopacki, Vaugh, Audra and Dawson Weis, Evan, Melia and Caden Taylor; siblings, Miriam Stone, A.D. Whitmore and Lynn Grooms.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Arbor View Memory Care and Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care of Brian.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home, Union Grove, assisted the family. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com.