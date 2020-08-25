Carol M. Davis, 78, of Dover, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at her home.

Carol was born in Cicero, Ill. on March 17, 1942, to Charles and Marie (nee Benda) Kuzelka. Her early life was spent in Fontana and Burlington, where she graduated from area schools. On June 23, 1973, she was united in marriage to Benjamin Davis. Following marriage, they made Kansasville their home. She was a resident of Kansasville for 47 years. Benjamin preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2007.

Carol was a homemaker who loved to cook and spend time with her beloved dogs. She enjoyed going to the casino with friends, playing a card game called Quiddler and traveling with her daughters to places like Bermuda, Nova Scotia, Ireland and Eagle River.

Carol is survived by her children, Robbin (Bill) Thomas and Rebecca (Don) Raboine; grandchildren, Will (Stacey) Thomas, Matt (Lindse) Thomas, Brittney Raboine and Stephanie (Mike) Henning; great-grandchildren, Harper and Everhett Thomas, Miles and Leigh Thomas, Gabriel and Naomi LeBlanc, and one more Henning due any day; and special friend, Ken Cramer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Robert Kuzelka.

The family would like to thank Jasmin, her hospice nurse, and all the other hospice support. The family would not have made it through this time without them.

A Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only.

