Charles “Chuck” A. Linneman, 73, passed away Sunday, Dec.13, 2020.

Chuck was born in Burlington on Jan 16, 1947, to Anthony and Helen (nee Enright) Linneman. He was a life-long resident of the Burlington area.

Chuck worked as a farmer. He also worked at Foster Forbes, where he was proud to be a union president. He loved nature and working with all types of animals. He especially enjoyed horses and was known for raising and showing his dairy goats.

Chuck is survived by his children, Chuck (Kathie) Linneman, Charlene (Bill) Sayre, Robin Linneman, Nathan (Sandy) Linneman and Jared Linneman; grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Jacie, Julian, Charlotte, James, Rhys and Prys; siblings, Carol (Bud), John (Birdie), Joan (Bill), Mary, Mike (Barb), Barb (Larry) and Betty (Ken); along with many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Nick.

The family would like especially to thank his sister Joan, for her love and support during these last several years.

A graveside service for Chuck will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.