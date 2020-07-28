Cindy L. Bent, 61, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Cindy was born in Burlington, on Feb. 6, 1959, to Harris and Jean (nee Ketterhagen) Schultz. She was a lifelong resident of Burlington. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Cindy is survived by her parents, Harris and Jean Schultz; children, Jenifer (Jason Brenner) Bent, Jessica (Cristian) Aragon and Jill (Andreau) Euart; and grandchildren, Mya, Brooke, Peyton, Lucas, Logan and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Schultz.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Luke’s Medical Center for their care and concern during this time.

A private burial will take place at Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.