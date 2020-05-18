Cody Edward Drewitz, 24, of East Troy and formerly of Waterford, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 19, 1995 to Edward A. Drewitz and Dawn M. (nee Graetz) Brooks. He lived his early life in Waterford and Rochester. After he graduated from high school, he lived in Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Alabama.

Cody joined the United States Army, and after his AIT training at Ft. Sill, Okla., he was stationed at Ft. Campbell, Ky. He received an honorable discharge from the Army and moved to Branson, Mo. to live with his brother Tyler. When he moved back to Waterford, he started working for R&R Concrete LLC for the last year and was doing really great. He had worked his way up from a laborer to a concrete finisher. He was a very hard worker and took pride in his work.

Cody is survived by his parents, Edward A. (Jennifer Muffick) Drewitz, and Dawn M. (nee Graetz) and David Brooks; his siblings, Tyler Drewitz, Kayla (Alex) Arquette, BreeAna and Courtney Brooks, and Lauren and Logan Muffick; grandparents: Edward and Diane (nee Soliwoda) Drewitz, Dennis Graetz, RoseAnne (nee Jones) Brooks, Eugene and Nancy (nee Lisonbee) Brooks, and Sue (nee Thysee) Bethke; aunts and uncles, godparents Cory and Jeri (nee Schmidt) Smith, Nancy (nee Smith) and Craig Baker, God Father Peter Wolke, Julie (nee Graetz) and Joseph Schwartz, Paul and Cassandra (nee Roohr) Graetz, Tommy and Elizabeth (nee Roberts) Brooks; cousins, Ashley (Andy) Mankowski, Noah Smith, Ismet Ameti, Matthew, Jordan and Rebecca Wolke. Austin Graetz, Alexis, Joseph, and Jonny Schwartz. Isaiah and Jaxon Graetz, and Landen Fonner; Lori (Patrick) Craft, Lindsey (Brandon) Cantin, and Shelby Brooks. niece and nephew, Madalyn and Haydin Arquette; and many other uncles, aunts, cousins, and family friends and many who loved Cody!

Cody was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Jacquelyn J. (nee Leonard) Graetz; grandfather Gordon Bethke; great grandparents, John and Ardith (nee Whippenbeck) Leonard, Herbert and Helen (nee Norton) Graetz, Edward and Emily (nee Stys) Drewitz, and William and Ethel (nee Lewandowski) Soliwoda; uncle Raymond (Ray) Smith; aunt and godmother Michelle (nee.Graetz) Wolke; and many other family members and friends.

In loving memory of our precious son. May you Rest in Peace Cody. You will forever be loved and missed in our hearts!

Services were entrusted to Integrity Funeral Service Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.