Colonel Jeffery N. Paulus (USAFR-Ret.), 61, of Burlington, passed away suddenly Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Jeff was born Nov. 23, 1958 to Norman and Margaret Anita (nee Sheahan) Paulus. He spent his childhood in Manitowoc, developing a lifelong love of aviation.

After graduating from Roncalli High School in 1977, Jeff enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He later received a Bachelor of Science in aviation technology from Indiana State University where he met the love of his life, Kimberly Wilczynski. They were united in marriage on Nov. 30, 1985 in Lake Station, Ind.

During his enlistment, Jeff served as an avionics mechanic on F-111s and learned to fly small planes recreationally. Upon graduation from ISU, he was commissioned through USAF Officer Training School and subsequently completed Undergraduate Pilot Training. He flew as a T-37 instructor pilot/class commander at Columbus AFB, Miss., and then a C-130 aircraft commander at Rhein-Main AB, Germany. In 1990, he deployed to Operations Desert Shield/Storm and Provide Comfort. Following his deployments, he and his family settled in Burlington, and he served in the USAF Reserves as a C-130 aircraft commander, 440th Airlift Wing, General Mitchell ARS in Milwaukee. From 2003 to 2006, he returned to active duty to serve in Operations Desert Calm, Provide Promise, and Iraqi Freedom. Jeff completed his service at the 618th Air and Space Operations Center (TACC), Scott AFB, Ill. He retired in 2013, his military career ultimately spanning over 34 years. In 1995 while serving in the Reserves, Jeff became a commercial pilot for United Airlines, flying the DC-10, 757/67, 737, and Airbus A319/320 aircraft.

Jeff was a devoted parishioner and Knight of Columbus at Immaculate Conception St. Mary Parish, member of Air Line Pilots Association, and a lifetime member of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He was an avid runner and raced competitively throughout his life. He enjoyed various outdoor activities, especially sailing and hiking, and never turned down a new challenge, whether it was surfing in Maui or summiting Mt. Whitney. He loved exploring the world with his wife and children, oftentimes well off the beaten path.

Jeff will be remembered for his quick wit, self-discipline, and patience. He was a gentle and loyal husband, father, friend, and colleague, with a kind heart and a deep, unshaken faith. He spent his life in dedicated and humble service to others: his God, his family, and his country.

Jeff is survived by his beloved wife Kimberly; children Anna (Curtis Horning) Paulus, Caroline Paulus, and Will (Meg) Paulus; siblings Lynn Paulus, Mary Ellen McCartney, and Dan (Annette) Paulus; along with many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private Mass and burial with military honors will be held at St. Mary Immaculate Conception, and a public memorial service will follow later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burlington Catholic Grade School.

