Curtis J. Poepping, 21, of Waterford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at his home.

Curtis was born in Elkhorn on July 28, 1999 to Robert and Janet (nee Echon) Poepping. His early life was spent in the Burlington and Waterford area. He graduated from Waterford High School. He worked as an electrician for Current Electric.

Curtis enjoyed exercising, keeping in shape, and adored his dog, Gracie.

Curtis is survived by his son, Brayden Poepping; parents, Robert (Marisa) Poepping of Burlington and Janet Poepping of Waterford; brother, Spencer Poepping; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Jane Poepping; maternal grandparents, Tom and Norma Gentry; uncle, David (Renee) Echon; closest friend, Jeramy Fischer; girlfriend, Autumn Deavila; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Diane Stryker.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.