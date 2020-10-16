On October 13, 2020, Cynthia Mary (nee Schlick) Franco, 63, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Cindy was born on Jan. 1, 1957, in Burlington to John and Patricia Schlick. She studied music at Alverno College in Milwaukee and pursued a successful career in modeling, appearing on both high fashion runways and in campaigns and catalogues. On Aug. 22, 1981, she married Richard A. Franco, Jr., and they raised a daughter, Elizabeth, in New Canaan, Conn.

Cindy was well known around New Canaan. She had a sharp eye for style, which was apparent to all those who encountered her in her many retail positions in town. She also served as an elected town Constable for nine years. Music was both a talent and a passion; she played piano, and was a member of the parish choir at St. Aloysius Church.

Cindy was the life of the party, and lit up every room she entered with her beauty, grace, wit, and free spirit. She loved to cook, and was happiest in the kitchen; preparing food for her family was one of the many ways she showed her love. She was also a talented seamstress. A farm girl at heart, she maintained beautiful gardens that produced a variety of fresh herbs and vegetables. Most of all, Cindy loved her family and was a dedicated mother. She cherished spending time in New York City with her daughter and, eventually, her son-in-law and new grandson, whom she adored.

Cindy is survived by her husband Richard; daughter Elizabeth; son-in-law Jonathan; grandson Henry; parents John and Patricia Schlick; siblings Timothy, Elizabeth, and Michael Schlick, and mother-in-law Gloria Franco. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Richard A. Franco, Sr.

Her life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church. A private interment will follow. A public walk through visitation will be held at Hoyt Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks as they walk through, pay their respects and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. The following link is for the live stream of the service: https://boxcast.tv/view/cindy-franco-memorial-service-jt1xcf4kujw3vnwhry62

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Aloysius Church Choir.

Well-wishers may visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.