Dan Wolfe, 75, of Whitewater, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2020 at Glenwood.

Dan was a barber for 49 years, owning The Barber’s Office first in Burlington, later in Necedah. Barber Dan loved hunting and fishing, playing cards, auctions and refinishing furniture. He bravely faced Lewy Body Dementia with grace and dignity.

He leaves behind his wife, Lyn; three wonderful children, Daniel (Kristin) of Kohler, Jake of Whitewater, and Jenny (Steve) of Tega Cay, S.C. He was Grampa to eight amazing grandkids; and three lively great-grandkids. He was a younger brother to sister, Sandy (Bill Swantz); and older brother to sisters, Cathy (Brian Orton) and Jayne (Jerry Dresen).

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Grace Wolfe of Kansasville, and brother, Randy of Rockford.

At this time, there are no memorial services for Dan. He will be cremated, and next summer will travel to his hunting land in the hills of Elroy.

Dan’s family would like to thank Dr. Besch and the staff at Glenwood Memory Care for their outstanding, skilled, compassionate care in his final months. Dan’s was a life well lived…he was a man well loved.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.