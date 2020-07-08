Brother David Typek, OFM, 94, died July 4, 2020, at Milwaukee Catholic Home.

He was born Dec. 19, 1925, to Andrew and Mary Typek in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania. He is survived by family, many friends, and his Franciscan community.

Brother David was a Franciscan Friar, barber, gardener, apple cider specialist, Franciscan Crown Rosary creator and sandal maker. His sandals have been worn by friars throughout the United States, in Jerusalem, Japan and even Rome.

Visitation is Thursday, July 9, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. First St., Waterford, from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Burial will take place Friday at Provincial Cemetery in Pulaski.

Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee, handled the arrangements.