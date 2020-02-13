Dean Park Sheard, 90, of Honey Creek, joined his wife Marlene in Heaven on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He ended his battle with Parkinson’s disease surrounded by his loving family.

Dean was born in Burlington, on Nov. 6, 1929, to Leonard and Nellie (nee Park) Sheard. He graduated from Rochester Ag School. Dean and Marlene (nee Gendrich) were married on Nov. 28, 1953. They were able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary together in Nov. 28, 2018. They lived most of their lives in the Honey Creek area in a house that Dean built that truly became a loving home for his family.

Dean was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard. He was a pattern maker by trade. He started his own business, DeMar Cake Stop, making wedding and all occasion cakes for 50 years. He made time to be a Boy Scout leader for the Honey Creek Troop 309. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting and taking his family on many camping trips.

Dean is survived by his loving children, Gail (Terry) Tomkowiak, Cheri (Tom) Moriva, Craig (Susie) Sheard, Karen Sheard and Diane (Jim) Stardy; ten grandchildren, Anna Tomkowiak, Mike (Emily) Tomkowiak, Jeremy (Andrea) Augle, Chad (Krista) Augle, Mat (Teri) Moriva, Jim (Bo Evans) Moriva, Megan Moriva, Anthony Sheard, Annie Sheard, and John Stardy; ten great-grandchildren, Zelda, Ivar, Addisyn, Tyler, Josie, Evan, Abigail, Olivia, Gracie, and Brooke; his sister, Lois Clark; stepsister, Judy Dillman and sister-in-law, Ann Kaebisch.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 9 until 10:45 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford. Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery will follow the mass.

Dean’s family suggests memorials be directed to Karen Sheard to be distributed as per Dean’s wishes.

Dean’s family would like to send a special thank you to Rhonda Abbey for all her loving care over the years.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.