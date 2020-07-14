Deanna ”Dee Dee” Ruth Beck (Nee Schmidt), 70, passed away peacefully to eternal life July 9, 2020 with family members by her side.

Dee Dee was born in Menomonee Falls on Nov. 14, 1949, to Eugene and Irene (nee Schlei) Schmidt. She was the fifth of 12 siblings. On Oct. 2, 1971, she married the love of her life, David Beck. She was an office manager at the family store, Sentry Foods of Waterford and Pick N Save for most of her life. Later, she made the best food at Rochester Mini Mart. Her infectious smile was known in the local community. Dee Dee’s house was also known to be the best place to trick-or-treat year after year.

Dee Dee is survived by her loving daughters Jennifer Miller (Bill Sluga) of Montello and Leah (Robert) Edquist of Paris; loving grandchildren, Emilie, Grace, Carson, Ashlyn, and Hope; and ten siblings. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Eugene “Buddy” Schmidt Jr.

Her daughters would like to thank their close-knit family for all of their support in caring for Dee Dee.

An open house celebration of Deanna’s life will be held at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 4 p.m. until time of prayer service at 6:15 p.m