Diane M. Prailes, 77, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Diane was born in Duluth, Minn. on Jan. 30, 1943, to Joseph and Helen (nee Leighty) Thillman. Her early life was spent in Duluth, where she graduated from Duluth High School and x-ray school. On Sept. 19, 1964 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, she was united in marriage to James Prailes. She has been a resident of Burlington since marriage.

Diane worked as an X-Ray Technician at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington for 40 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Burlington Couples Club with her husband, and the Kiwanis Soccer Club. She enjoyed biking, camping, going to casinos and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Diane is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Holly (Todd) Humphrey, Robert (Dina) Prailes and Daniel (Kathleen) Prailes; grandchildren, Omar Estrada, Alex Prailes, and Michelle, Cameron, Danielle, Leah and Erin Prailes; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Joaquin and Nico Estrada; sister-in-law, Faye Thillman; and nieces, Cammie, Cathy, Corine and Colleen. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Catherine Marie, brother Gordon and sisters Patty and Kathy.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Burlington Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.

A Mass for Diane will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington, with burial immediately following at St. Mary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family before Mass on Saturday at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m..

