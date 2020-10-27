Dolores Kessler Lederer, 86, died Oct. 14, 2020.

Dolores “Dorie” was born in Oshkosh and moved to Burlington at a very young age when her father, Edward Kessler, started work as a manager in Reineman’s Hardware Store. In 1944 Dorie’s father purchased a building and variety store business on the corner of Pine and Chestnut streets. It became Kessler’s Five and Dime Store. When Edward Kessler died in 1947, his wife, Margaret Kessler (later known as Margaret Schmaling), operated the store until the business closed in 1969. The Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine is currently located in the old Kessler Five and Dime Store building.

Dorie started her education in Lincoln School, then Cooper School, and graduated from Burlington High School in 1952. She graduated from the nurses training program at The Milwaukee Hospital. Her first job was caring for polio patients during the epidemic in the mid 1950’s.

In 1957, Dorie married Dr. Herbert A. Lederer, a high school classmate. After Herbert’s graduation from Iowa State University in 1958 the Lederers moved to Berwyn, Ill. where Herbert was employed and ultimately owned a veterinary practice until he retired in 1992. Dorie also applied her nursing and management skills at the animal hospital.

Gardening was Dorie’s passion. She was a master gardener and a certified landscape consultant.

At the time of her death Dorie lived in South Barrington, Ill. and for years she also maintained the Lederer family home in Burlington as a second residence.

She is survived by her husband Herbert; brother John Kessler; sisters Kathryn Kessler and Martha Schmaling Gilmer; children, Robert Lederer, James Lederer, and Ann Field-McCarthy; and eight grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

At a future date, the family will gather for a private celebration of her memorable life.

Well-wishers may visit www.hitzemanfuneral.com.