Don “Chris” M. Christenson, 80, of Waterford, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Chris was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 17, 1939, to Howard and Denisa (nee Bever) Christenson. His early life was spent in Bay View. He served in the U.S. Army. In August 1957, he was united in marriage to Beverly Kondor. They resided in Ohio while he was in the Army and returned to Milwaukee after. After retirement they moved to Tomahawk and eventually moved to Waterford in 1998. Beverly preceded him in death on July 23, 2019.

Chris worked as a police officer for the City of Milwaukee Law Enforcement. He retired from the Milwaukee Police after serving for 31 years. He sang with the Racine Dairy Statesman and enjoyed playing Sheepshead and reading. He loved watching sports and was a Brewers/Packers fan.

Chris is survived by his children, Jay (Michele) Christenson and Juliebeth (Christopher) Farvour; grandchildren, Michelle (Brendan) Sniff, Michael (Mary) Christenson, Elizabeth Farvour and Nicholas Farvour; great-grandchildren, Carter and Teagan Sniff and Jovie Christenson; and siblings, Yvonne (Chuck) Howard, Cleo (Howard) Holz, Jim (Joyce) Christenson and Coralie (Charles) Lee. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Beverly and brother Jack (Kitty) Christenson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Milwaukee Police Association.

Due to the current pandemic a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

