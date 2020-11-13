Donald “Don” T. Bosworth, 75, of Union Grove, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Care & Comfort Adult Family Home in Union Grove.

Don was born in Chicago on Nov. 11, 1945, to Richard and Shirley Bosworth. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from Burlington High School. He served in the Army for four years and was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Don worked as a HVAC installer and designer. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching sports, especially the Packers and Brewers.

Don is survived by his children, Bret (Melissa) Bosworth and Ben (Mariah Beutlich) Bosworth; grandchildren, Blake, Bryce, Landon and Layla; and siblings, Dick (Pam) Bosworth, Shirley Bourbeau, Gary Bosworth, Pat Kegley and Larry Bosworth. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betsy Bosworth and Linda Baumeister. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Care & Comfort Adult Family Home for their care and compassion during this time.

Per Don’s request, no services will be held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.