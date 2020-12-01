Donna Louise Biggerstaff, 82, of Burlington, passed away Nov. 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Donna was born on May 29, 1938, to Dewey Hobson Jones and Nancy Annie Catherine (Mings) Jones. She married Albert Conway Biggerstaff April 25, 1957. She graduated from Tabor High School and later studied for two years to be a deacon of the Church of the Nazarene. After high school she worked for Mutual of Omaha, then became a homemaker and mother. In Sept. 1972, she went to work at NEL Frequency Controls of Burlington. In 1977 she received a certificate from the US Navy honoring her service as military wife of 20 years. She left NEL in 1990 because of medical issues. She was a long-time member of the Church of the Nazarene in Burlington where she served as a board member, Sunday School teacher, Church Secretary, President of the local Nazarene Mission’s International, choir member, and President of Sisters-in-Service. She also taught a Bible study class at Riverview Manor.

Donna is survived by her loving husband Conway; sister Dolly Fern Shippy of Salem, Ore.; children, Mark Wayne (Sharon), Valeri Rene’ (Mark) Testerman, Michael Conway (Kelli) and Kristi Noel (Rick) Stegeman; grandchildren: Sara (Jason) Gorsline, Matthew (Jennifer), Stephen (Sarah) Beno, Melanie (Anthony) Gavlik, Thomas (Brianne) Blodgett, Joseph (Joyce) Beno, Danielle (Jeffery) Miller, Jacob (Mother, Alicia) Biggerstaff, David (Gwen) Biggerstaff, Christopher (Courtney) Brezinski, Allison Brezinski, Lucas Biggerstaff; 19 great-grandchildren and many friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr., Burlington. Visitation will be from 1 until 2:45 p.m. followed by a private service. She will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove.

Memorials suggested to Mission Fund Church of the Nazarene in Burlington.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.