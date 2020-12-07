Dorothy M. Hollister, 81, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Nov. 27, 2020.

Dorothy was born to Walter and Elsie M. (nee Umland) Scholz Nov. 7, 1939 in the Town of Aniwa. She attended Mattoon High School and spent most of her early life up north in the Mattoon area until 1979 when she moved to Waterford.

Dorothy was a devoted member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, played the organ, directed the choir, and drove the bus to the Milwaukee Brewers games for many years. She was employed as a bus driver for Dousman Transport and at Carr’s Floral Shop in Waterford. She enjoyed bowling, making floral arrangements and crafting. Most of all she loved spending as much time as possible with her family. She will be truly missed by family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by children, Rick (Carol) Mattmiller, Pam (Andy) Racine, Donna (James) Harvey, Doug (Michelynn) Hollister, and Dan Hollister; nine grandchildren, Chris, Rachel, Mike, Lisa, Brad, Samantha, Joshua, Elise and Madelyn; sixteen great-grandchildren and one and a half great-great-grandchildren; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband Richard.

A private family service has already taken place.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy donations would be appreciated to Lakeland Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1000, Elkhorn, WI 53121 or St Peter’s Lutheran Church, 145 S. 6th St Waterford, WI 53185.

For those wishing to send a sympathy card please address them to Mealy Funeral Home, 225 W. Main St. Waterford, WI 53185 and we will forward them to the Hollister family.