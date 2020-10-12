Dorothy “Dot” Stamm completed the circle of life on Oct. 12, 2020.

She was born April 15, 1922, to the late Alma and George Kruse in Des Plaines, Ill.

Dorothy was active in band and music in her youth. The association with music continued through most of her life. She was the organist for the First Congregational Church in Elkhorn for over 20 years. She was the accompanist for many student musicians at the annual solo and ensemble contests.

Like every working mother she wore many hats, but most of her working career was as Office Manager at Frank Holton & Company in Elkhorn. Volunteering became a full-time commitment during her retirement years. Dorothy worked as a team with her husband, Bud, volunteering in Whitewater, Burlington and other Wisconsin and Texas communities. When not volunteering, they traveled extensively.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Daryl Stamm and Roger (Deborah) Stamm; daughter, Janet (George) Caflisch; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grand-children. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Bud Stamm, brother Glen Kruse and a granddaughter.

There will be no wake or memorial service. There is no interment as Dorothy donated her body to the University of Wisconsin–Madison Medical School of Anatomy. If anyone wishes to celebrate and honor the life of Dorothy, a contribution may be made in her name to Lakeland Health Care Center, 1922 County Rd NN, Elkhorn, WI 53121.

The family appreciates the exceptional care given by the team at Lakeland Health Care Center. An additional thank you to Mark Christman of Optum Healthcare.