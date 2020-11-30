Earl D. Wilfert, 89, of Burlington, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington due to Covid-19.

Earl was born in Burlington on Nov. 4, 1931, to Lloyd and Helen (nee Schneider) Wilfert. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School. He joined the Marines in his early twenties. He enlisted with his best friend, Don Meyer, during the Korean War.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, 1956, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Romaine Robers. Following marriage, they resided in Burlington, where they built their home and lived out their lives. During the years that she spent in assisted living; Earl made the trek out to visit her every day. Romaine preceded him in death on Oct. 10, 2018.

Earl was a jack-of-all trades and plumber by profession. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a lector and Eucharistic minister. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an amazing husband, dad and grandfather, a generous blood donor and Boy Scout leader. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, cribbage, Sheepshead, weekly trips to the casino with Romaine, and woodworking.

Earl is survived by his children, Ron (Kris) Wilfert of Antioch, Amy (Joe) Vogt of Burlington, Lynn (Jeff) Zaspel of Cambridge, Joe (Cheryl) Wilfert of Waterford, Beth (Dan) Lynch of Burlington and Sarah (Kevin) Tomczyk of Burlington; grandchildren, Jason (Paige), Zach, Matt (Jessica), Kelsey, Ashley (Don), Elle (Blake), Keith (Jenna), Anna (Ryan), Maia, Greg, Adam (Jennifer), Troy (Kim), Tyler, Ciara, Taylor, Jordan, Braeden, Mason, Josh and Brooks; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Merryn, Daphne, Lauren, Ilah, Sophie, Weston, Asa and Julian; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Delores Spitzer, Margie (Jack) Rein, Ralph (Lori) Robers, Rita Iverson, Dianna (Dick) Nienhaus, Phyllis Robers, Lillian Robers and Pat Mahoney. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers and sisters, Jean Mahoney, Jeannette Brandes, Lorayne Conrad, Richard Wilfert, Joyce Wilfert and other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Home Helpers, Dr. Paul Webber and the staff at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington and the neighbors on Summit Avenue who looked out for him, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love Inc. or St. Mary Parish.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to stress to everyone that Covid-19 be taken seriously. Please take the appropriate measures to stay safe.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.