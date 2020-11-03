Eddie Lee Henry Krumrey, 80, of Grayslake, Ill. and previously of Burlington, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at his home.

Eddie was born July 23, 1940 to Edward and Bertha Krumrey. He worked for Sara Lee in Deerfield for 27 years. He was a member of St. Gilbert Catholic Church in Grayslake for 38 years and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington for 20 years. He was a member of the Golf League and Fishing Club of Saddlebrook Farms, and was a Master Gardener in Wisconsin.

Eddie is survived by his children Kathy (Gary) Finley, Rick (Liz) Krumrey, and Michael (Diana) Krumrey; his grandchildren Tina (Dan) Norton, Sig Finley, Cassie (Todd) Grubich, Chad Krumrey, Dasha Krumrey, Alex Krumrey, Sophia Krumrey, and Nikolai Krumrey; his great-grandchildren Emma, Cameron, and Greyson; and his siblings Don Krumrey and Donna Pankow.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Krumrey and his sister Nancy Santagato.

A visitation and funeral mass is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral mass starting at 11 a.m. at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, Ill. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation in honor of his loving wife.

All funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium. For more information or for online condolences, visit www.strangfuneral.org.