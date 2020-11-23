Elaine C. Luhn, 84, died on Oct. 27, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on Sept. 30, 1936, in New Munster, to Clemens T. and Frances A. (Brever) Lois. Elaine married James T. Luhn on Aug. 31, 1957. She grew up as a farmer’s daughter and married the son of a local bar owner.

For approximately twenty-five years, Elaine worked at Weber State College (now University) as an administrative assistant in the Department of Visual Arts and Design, and she excelled in her career. She was invaluable in training each new department head chosen every six years or so, helping the department establish new degree programs, making the transition from quarters to semesters, and doing the preparatory work for the department to move into its new home, the Kimball Visual Arts Center. In 1997 her work was officially recognized when she was given the Weber State Presidential Outstanding Staff Award. Later, she was named a Friend of Weber State for her volunteer work after her retirement. At Weber State, she made very dear and lifelong friends.

Elaine loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and hiking. She was an avid tennis player, and an accomplished seamstress, creating such things as all of her daughter’s high school dance dresses and all of the formal drapes and sheers in her home. Above all, she loved a good party!

Elaine is survived by her siblings Geri (Joseph) Mesec, Eugene (Karen) Lois and Marlene Paprocki; daughter, Kim Marie Luhn and many nieces and nephews.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, James; her eldest brother who died at birth, Baby Lois; and her brother-in-law, Gerald Paprocki.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington at a future date. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MemorialUtah.com.