Elizabeth (Beth) A. Bosse, 60, loving wife, partner, daughter, daughter in law, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2020 in her La Crosse home amid the comforting company of family and friends by her side.

Beth was born to William and Rose Ann Polnasek, on April 28, 1959 in Milwaukee. She graduated from Union High School in 1977. She attended The University of Minnesota in Minneapolis where she earned her Dental Hygienist degree graduating in December of 1980. From 1980 to 1984 she was a hygienist in Minneapolis. She then embarked on a journey of a lifetime and worked as a hygienist in Muttenz, Switzerland. While there, she met and married the love of her life Eberhard (Ebe) Bosse, Jr. on Jan. 30, 1988. After many travels and fun endeavors, they moved from Basel, Switzerland to La Crosse where she worked at Coulee Family Dental as a dental hygienist for 24 years. While residing in La Crosse they were able to keep up their travels and nurture their many friendships they developed over the years. Beth had a passion for travel, food, cooking, gathering with friends and family and especially, Christmas and as always, with Ebe by her side.

Beth is survived by her husband and partner of 32 years, Ebe; One brother and two sisters, Greg (Nancy) Polnasek of Albion, Mich., Jan (Chip) Balder of Holmen, and Lois (Loren) Loomis of Union Grove; sister-in-law, Susan (Bosse) and Pascal Bossard; much loved father and mother-in-law, Eberhard and Maria (Agad) Bosse of Reinach, Switzerland; nephews and nieces, Nicola Zufferey, Kevin (Stevie) Polnasek, Brad (Jess) Polnasek, Sarah (Josh) Campbell, Matthew Loomis, Rachel Loomi, Allison Balder, Kate Balder and Roy Balder; great nieces and nephews, Jackson and Riley Polnasek, Kinley and Kendall Polnasek, and Carson Campbell; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who she much loved. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Rose Ann Polnasek.

Visitation and service for family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Ave. in La Crosse.

A special thank you to so many at Gundersen Health System and Gundersen Hospice. Their love and caring were always abundantly apparent while taking care of Beth. Flowers are welcome or you may make a donation to Gundersen Health System.

