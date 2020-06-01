Elizabeth “Ann” Buchal, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side.

Ann was born in Maywood, Ill. to Henry and Helen (nee Harrison) Marlowe. She graduated from Huntley Illinois High where she was a cheerleader. She then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign to study home economics for a year. On Sept. 5, 1959, she married George Buchal at the First Congregational Church in Huntley, Ill. The couple moved to Waterford where Dr. George Buchal began working with Dr. Stephen Dirks in his Veterinarian Clinic. Ann continued her education at UW Whitewater, obtaining a Bachelor of Science in elementary education and began substitute teaching. In her early life she was very involved in 4H, raising sheep and was named “Miss Huntley”, and the McHenry County 4H Queen. Ann played hand bells at the First Congregational Church in Huntley for many years, which her mother, Helen directed.

After moving to Waterford, Ann created and directed the youth choir for the Community United Methodist Church where she was a long-time member. She enjoyed leading many 4-H groups in Racine County, and playing piano, accompanying many band students for their school competitions. She was an event planner for all, including for her family, which performed musicals for various gatherings.

Ann and her husband Dr. George Buchal DVM were co-owners of Fox Valley Veterinarian Clinic in Waterford for many years. She worked as an office manager, vet tech assistant, and Racine County Fair animal care assistant alongside of her husband, amongst many other veterinarian clinic responsibilities.

Ann will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She always thought and did for others.

Ann is survived by children, Michael Buchal of Waterford, Mich. and Carilu Buchal Robinson of Nashville, Tenn,; grandchildren, Leigha, Sarah, Hannah and Luke Robinson, and Sean Buchal; great granddaughter, Henri’ Sophia; siblings, Lyle (Mary) Marlowe, Dean (Marge) Marlowe, and Faye Marlowe; sister-in-law, Helen D. Marlowe, other relatives, and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dr. George, and brother Byron Marlowe.

Public burial will take place at Harrison & Carr Cemetery near Ringwood, Ill. on June 12 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Busch officiating. Please meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Racine County Agriculture Society for a donation to the Racine County Fair to place a memorial stone and marker in memory of Mrs. B.

Family wishes to thank the Ascension Hospice nurses and staff, and Dr. Syed Hassan for their care, and special thanks to Dr. Shelby Rifken for his passionate concern and care for our dear mother and grandmother Ann Buchal.

