Elizabeth “Betty” Rehberg, 92, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020 at home.

Betty was born May 20, 1928 to Thomas J. and Gertrude Maas in Burlington. She attended St. Thomas Catholic Grade School and graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1946. She married the love of her life Richard G. Rehberg on Jan. 6, 1951 and they lived on the family farm at English Settlement until moving to Burlington in 1996. In 2018, they moved into Waterford Senior Living.

Betty was a secretary for Maas & Sons until she married and begun raising a family. She attended English Settlement church, where she was in the choir and helped with many church functions over the years. She also volunteered at Burlington Memorial Hospital from 1976 till 2018. For 20 years Betty and Richard helped out in the Hospital Gift Shop and as needed in other areas. After Richard’s retirement, they spent a lot of time and made many joyous memories with family and friends at the Dutch Hollow Lake house.

Betty will be dearly missed by her husband Richard “Dick”; her children Marilynn Sheahan, James (Ruthann) Rehberg, Jeanmarie (Jeffrey) Iverson, Steven (Sue) Rehberg, and Rick (Tammy) Rahberg; sister Dorothy Bauman; her sister in-law Elaine Rehberg; her 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Wally (Kay) Maas and Fred (Bebe) Maas; brothers-in-law Charles Bauman, Don (Vic) Rehberg and Jack Rehberg; sister-in-law Mary (Art) Rummel; son-in-law Gene Sheahan; grandsons Gene Sheahan Jr., Brian Sheahan, and Blake Iverson.

A celebration of Betty’s life will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 4 until 5:15 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:30. She will be laid to rest at English Settlement Cemetery.

