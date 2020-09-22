It is with great sadness that the family of Ethel Marjorie (nee Flaten) Yeske, 92, announces her passing on Sept. 4, 2020.

Ethel was born on March 25, 1928 in Holmen. She graduated from Bangor High School where she was prom queen. On Sept. 17, 1949 she married Laurel Yeske at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church near Mindoro. They moved to Rockford, Ill. where she served as president of women’s group and Cub Scout Den Mother for her sons. In 1970, they moved to Burlington.

Ethel was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, a Den Mother and Brownie leader, Circle Chairman, Bible School teacher, craft coordinator for seniors, Meals on Wheels coordinator and driver for 25 years and an Al-Anon leader for 20 years.

Ethel was truly led by God to share love and service. She touched so many lives during her 92 years, sharing the love of Christ with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Gilma (nee Langlie) Flaten, husband Laurel Yeske, and son Robert Yeske.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Dennis (Cathy) Yeske, David (Kathryn) Yeske, and Bruce (Nancy) Yeske; daughter Pam Draskovich; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, there will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2020 at Burlington Cemetery, 701 Browns Lake Drive in Burlington. All family and friends are welcome to help honor and celebrate her beautiful 92 years of life.

Cards and condolences can be sent to Bruce Yeske, 398 Woodcrest Lane, Milton, WI 53563.