Ethlyn A. Reynolds, 100, of Bassett, passed away Nov. 8, 2020. She was born in Bassett on May 12, 1920 to the late George and Mae (Karcher) Dean. On May 16, 1944 in Bassett, she was united in marriage to Frank Reynolds who preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1989. She graduated from Wilmot High School and attended the Kenosha College of Commerce and Whitewater State Teachers College. She taught grade school in Wisconsin Rapids, Waukesha and Burlington.

Ethlyn was a charter member of Calvary Congregational UCC Church in Twin Lakes, where she was the church organist for 22 years and held many other church offices. She was a part time Post Office Clerk in Bassett for 27 years. She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers. She loved animals.

Ethlyn is survived by her children Barbara Reynolds and Douglas Reynolds. She was preceded in death by her son Dean Reynolds and sister Mariel Ende.

Private cemetery services will be held at Wheatland Presbyterian Cemetery in Wheatland. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Calvary UCC Church. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes is assisting the family. Online condolences can be done at www.Haaselockwoodfhs.com.