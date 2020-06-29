Eugene Alan McGrew, 58, of Holly Hill, Fla. passed away June 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on July 1, 1961. He resided in Burlington from 1995 to 2014 during which time he worked at Echo Lake Farm Produce.

Eugene leaves behind his daughter Amanda McGrew of Holly Hill, Fla., father James McGrew of Ormond Beach, Fla., mother Mary Alyce of Ormond Beach, Fla., brothers James McGrew of Show Low, Ariz. and Vernon McGrew of Raleigh N.C., and five nephews, James, Charles, Alex, Tyler, and Mathew.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Stuart F. Meyer Hospice – Advent, 150 Memorial Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.