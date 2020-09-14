Eunice M. Smith, 87, recently of Medford and formerly of Kansasville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 with her family by her side.

Eunice was born on Sept. 14, 1932 in Shawano County, to Charlie and Edna (nee Koeppen) Whittaker She was married to Victor C. Smith and went on to have seven children.

Eunice is survived by all of her children, Charlene Doyle of Medford, Charlie Smith (Sharon McNamara) of Kansasville, Victor Smith (Denise Skarzynski) of Kansasville, Randy (Doreen) Smith of Kingsford, Mich., Scott (Faye) Smith of Yorkville, Tracy (Richard) Torres of Union Grove, and Jeff Smith (Laura Reimer) of Kansasville; her dog Little Bit; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, son-in-law Pat Doyle, and other extended family.

Eunice was immensely proud of her family. She always provided support and love, most notably crying with you whether it was tears of joy or tears of sadness. Despite her large family she made time for everyone. During periods of Eunice’s life when she wasn’t being a caring and loving homemaker to her family, she worked at Nestles in Burlington and Western Publishing/Printing in Racine as well as other odd jobs.

In her retirement, Eunice kept her mind sharp by playing Scrabble, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, card playing, and being an avid reader. Her other passions included cooking, watching her favorite game show “Wheel of Fortune”, and cheering for the Green Bay Packers.

A special thanks to the staff at Ascension-Union Grove and Medford’s Aspirus emergency room and hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tributes may be made in Eunice’s honor to the American Lung Association or Wisconsin Humane Society.

Hemer Funeral Service of Medford and Rib Lake are serving the family. For online messages, visit www.hemerfuneralservice.com.