Fay A. (nee Peters) Treffinger, 94, of Waterford died Oct. 8, 2020.

Fay was the beloved wife of the late Harvey Treffinger Jr.; loving mother of Linda (Michael) Stumpfol, James (Margaret), Hal, Beth, Gail and Lisa (Anthony Spadafora) Treffinger; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Troy) Thompson, Daniel (Kristi), Thad, Eleanor, Gwen (Ryan) Hoffmann, Evan and Grace; great-grandmother of Emmett, Hadley, Sam, Jake and Addison and sister-in-law of Mary Treffinger. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Fay is preceded in death by her sister and five brothers.

Fay was a dental assistant for Dr. Letter in Mukwonago and Milwaukee for many years. She also worked at Rivermoor Country Club, Sears, and in the fields with her husband. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, bowling, cards, upholstery, and travel. She greatly enjoyed her family. They always came first.

Services were already held. A private burial took place at Caldwell Cemetery in the town of Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fay’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Humane Animal Welfare Society – Waukesha (HAWS) are greatly appreciated.

