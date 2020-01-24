Frank W. Voss, 87, of Burlington, passed away on Jan. 15, 2020. During a courageous battle with cancer, he was blessed to be part of research that he prayed would eventually help cure pancreatic cancer.

Frank was born to Walter and Lillian (nee Goltermann) Voss on Dec. 6, 1932. He spent his elementary school years in Berwyn, Ill., attending Christ Evangelical Lutheran School and delivering newspapers early in the morning. During his high school years, he moved with his family to Browns Lake in Burlington and fell in love with lake life. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1950.

Frank served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. His time on the submarine took him to Groton, Conn., where he met Elizabeth “Betty” Courtenay. They married on Sept. 1, 1956 and moved to Burlington where they raised their four children.

Frank knew that he wanted to be a building contractor from the time he was a small boy. In 1966 he started his own business to design and build custom homes – Frank Voss Construction Company and later Courtyard Cabinetry. Frank was passionate about making families’ dream homes and kitchens a reality, spending countless hours at the drawing board and out on job sites. He served on the board of the National Kitchen and Bath Association. Even after his retirement he applied his passion for building, traveling with Betty in their RV to work with Builders for Christ on churches around the country.

Frank was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he taught Sunday school, served on the Church Council and the Building Committee, and helped found the Lutheran Pioneers. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Luther Haven Nursing & Retirement Center. Music was always a big part of his life. He sang in the church choir and at many weddings, often making beautiful music together in duets with Betty.

Frank enjoyed adventurous travel across the U.S., as well as cheering on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Yet, Brown’s Lake was always where he was happiest. He taught many generations of family and friends to water ski, and enjoying sailing, swimming, ice skating, and fishing. Most summer days in his retirement, you could find him out on the lake at 4 a.m. providing for the next family ‘fish fry’.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty; children, Kathy Szmanda, Jonathan (Charissa Brudnak) Voss, Leslee (David) Geltzer, and Renee (Chris) Sang; his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews; as well as his sister Patricia (Voss) Wolter and sister-in-law Elaine Voss.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; sister Gertrude (Arthur) Wage and brothers Walter (Carol) Voss and Ralph Voss.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Webber, Dr. Haider, the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Frank’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School or WELS Builders for Christ.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington. Private burial took place in Burlington Cemetery.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.