Frederick L. Von Alven, 88, of Lyons, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his home.

Frederick was born in Grant Park, Ill. on March 26, 1932, to Harry and Merle (nee Selk) Von Alven. His early life was spent in Beecher, Ill. where he graduated from Beecher Grade School and High School.

Frederick served in the US Army from 1954 until 1956 at Fort Hood, Texas. On April 11, 1952 in Grant Park, Ill., he was united in marriage to Evelyn Zimmerman. Following marriage, they resided in Beecher before moving to Burlington 44 years ago. Evelyn preceded him in death on May 25, 2005.

Frederick was a dairy farmer and member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Burlington. He enjoyed dairy farming, polka dancing, gardening, canning and baking his homemade bread.

Frederick is survived by his children, Frederick Michael (Debbie) Von Alven and Steven (Carol) Von Alven; grandchildren, Timothy (Amber) Von Alven, Kenneth (Jennifer) Von Alven, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Von Alven and Leslie (Adam) Langsbard; great-grandchildren, Haiden, Gunnar, Harper, Alex, Carli, Allison and Benjamin Von Alven, Abby Lohmeier, and Dashiell and August Langsbard; siblings, Elda Mae Hackl and Jerry (Carol) Von Alven; sister and brothers-in-laws, Carol (Kenneth) Bruns, Dave (Arlene) DeMotte, Robert (Carol) Zimmerman and Shirley Carpenter; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry (Kathleen) Von Alven and James Von Alven; and brother-in-laws, Edward Hackl, Warren (Ruth) Zimmerman, Fred Carpenter, Donald Zimmerman and Kenneth Zimmerman.

The family would like to thank Bert and Elaine Phelps, Andy Tennessen and Eric Burkman for their neighborly support, along with Dr. Melanie Smith and staff, Lyons Rescue Squad and the Aurora at Home staff.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or Lyons Rescue Squad.

Services for Frederick will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A second visitation will take place at Hack-Jensen Funeral Home in Beecher, Ill. followed by burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Grant Park, Ill.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family.