Gary M. Meunier, 86, of Waterford and formerly of Peshtigo, passed away peacefully Oct. 9, 2020 at The Virginia Health & Rehabilitation Center in Waukesha.

Gary was born Oct. 19, 1933 in Peshtigo to Russell and Esther (nee Adams) Meunier. After graduating from Peshtigo High School, he joined the United States Navy and was honorably discharged after seven years of service. He married the love of his life, Sally (nee Sandberg), on Feb. 16, 1957. They resided in Peshtigo until moving to Waterford in 2001. Gary worked for Badger Paper Mills for over 40 years. He then went on to work his dream job at Hawk’s View Golf Course for almost 20 years.

Gary is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sally and his daughter Tori (Kevin) Schuh. He was a special ‘Dad’ to Terri (Ken) Rach; and ‘Grandpa’ to Caitlin (Jake) Gronholz and Natalie (Nick) Seib. He is also survived by his sisters Pat Jeske and Diane (Tom) Hazelwood; and in-laws, Carol Sandberg, Bonnie Strohm, Don (Karen) Sandberg, and Lilly (Butch) Meyers.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sister Shirley; brothers Bob, Paul, and Dave; and brother in-law Walter.

A memorial visitation will be held on Oct. 23, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington, beginning at 11 a.m. A service with military honors will follow at 12:25 p.m. Gary will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church of Wind Lake or to a veterans’ group of your choice.

Services are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.