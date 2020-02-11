The local watering holes are full of those in mourning over the loss of a dear patron, George Murans. He was born Nov. 20, 1955 and left us Feb. 6, 2020. Everyone knew George. He was a friend to all he met and his friends were like family. He’d tell you a joke, listen to your story, give you the shirt off his back if in need…and perhaps ask you for a ride home.

You might have known George from P&H, fishing, canoeing, a 4th of July Bash, By George…it’s Karaoke!, the Last Minute Blues Band, or dancing to the best version of Mustang Sally you’ve ever heard.

George was a loving father, grandfather, and also a friendly ex-husband (x2). He is survived by his two older brothers, his daughter and grandson. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held in George’s honor Feb. 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Tichigan Civic Center.