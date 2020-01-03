George R. Kropf, 83, of Lyons, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Lakeland Hospital.

George was born in Illinois on Nov. 21, 1936 to George and Mildred (nee Becvar) Kropf. His early life was spent in Illinois where he attended area schools and eventually served in the Army. On Aug. 21, 1991, he was united in marriage to June Wendt. Following marriage, they resided in East Troy before moving to Lake Geneva 19 years ago. George worked as a pilot for a private corporation and was a flight instructor. He loved flying.

George is survived by his wife, June; stepdaughter, Sue (David) August; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Jacobs, Jordan August, Sariah (Aaron) Pluess, Amy Frank and Danny Frank Jr.; and brother, Ray (Joanne) Kropf. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Danny Frank Sr.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.