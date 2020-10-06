Gerald M. Schaefer, 96, was born to Eternal Life on Sept. 23, 2020.

Gerald was the loving father of Anne (the late Kenneth) Scharneck; dear grandfather of Christine (Kevin) Dee and Daniel (Kirsten) Scharneck; great grandfather to Connor and Kaden Dee and brother of Jean Spencer and Paul (Gale). He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Anne and wife Katherine, sister Ruth and brother James.

Gerry was born on a farm in Lyons, and began milking cows at the age of seven. While he loved his rural upbringing, pursuing a degree from Marquette University and a master’s degree from Northwestern University started him on his lifelong career path. His life work was a testament to his deep faith and kindness to all. He dedicated his career to organizations that promoted this faith and strived to make them successful in their missions.

Gerry started his career as a speech teacher and debate coach at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls. In 1950, he accepted a position at Marquette University, as their first admissions counselor. By 1957, he was appointed as Marquette’s first full-time Development Officer in charge of the Marquette Annual Fund. From there he went to Mount Mary College as Director of Public Relations and Development, serving in that position through 1968. He then went to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee as the first Director of the Office for the Laity and subsequently was appointed to the position of Development Director for a total span of 26 years. During those years he also served as chairman of the Milwaukee County Ethics Board for five terms from 1975 to 1990.

In 1991, the rector at the Basilica of St. Josaphat contacted Gerry for advice on addressing the decaying state of the Basilica. He recommended saving the Basilica and was the impetus behind the formation of the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation.

When Gerry retired at 71, he and James McDonald formed McDonald Schaefer, a development consulting firm that continues to bear their names today. Throughout his life, he was involved in numerous volunteer positions, especially those related to nonprofit educational and religious groups.

Gerry found great joy in getting to know the people with whom he worked and established life-long friendships.

Special thanks to the staff of Zilber Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Josaphat Basilica Foundation (thebasilicafoundation.org) would be greatly appreciated.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Josaphat, 601 W. Lincoln Ave. in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Due to the Covid Pandemic and concern for the health of everyone, the family will not receive those in attendance for visitation. Please sign the Guest Register Book in the rear of Church and be seated in the safe distancing provided by the Basilica. Private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery.

