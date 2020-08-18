Gerald “Jed” Mount, 35, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

Jed was born on Feb. 13, 1985 in Milwaukee, to Bruce and Donna (Hernandez) Mount. He graduated from Waterford Union High School in 2003, and went on to take college courses in music engineering. He was a talented musician and lyricist who had deep passions for his family, music and sports. He also loved to bird watch. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Jed is survived by his mother, Donna; his sisters, Sheri (Lucas) Lieffring, Maria (Randy) Gleason, and Leah (Michael) Sillix; his brother, Dan Chaon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce.

A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) at www.nami.org.