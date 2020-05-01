Gerald W. Kazin, 78, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa.

Gerald was born March 25, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (nee Wiersma) Kazin in Kenosha. His early life was spent in Kenosha where he graduated from Bradford High School and Kenosha Technical College. On March 16, 1963 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Kolb in Kenosha. Following their marriage, they resided in Twin Lakes, Door County, and Waupaca. They later moved to Burlington where they have resided for the past eight years.

Gerald worked as a sheet metal journeyman for Illinois Range in Bristol. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Local Union #18. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved bass fishing. Gerald also enjoyed golfing and keeping up with Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers. But, more than anything, he treasured the time he spent with family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was their number one fan, never missing their sporting events.

Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Phyllis; children Scott Kazin and Randal (Leslie) Kazin; grandchildren, Mitchell Kazin, Connor Kazin, Shavonne Moehr, Holly Godfrey, Gifford and Ross Roussel; siblings Nancy Callahan, Ronald (Kathy) Kazin and Shirley (Peter) Gallo, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In honor of Gerald, the family has suggested memorials be made to Our Harmony Club in Racine or Lyons.

Gerald’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Seasons Hospice and the staff and volunteers at Our Harmony Club for all their care and compassion.

Visitation and Service will be held at a later date.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.