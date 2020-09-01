Gilbert K. Lamp, 90, of Waterford, passed away Aug. 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Gilbert was born March 17, 1930 to Theodore G. and Anna (nee Biscobing) Lamp. After school, he enlisted in the United States Marines. He proudly served his country and later became a member of the American Legion Essman- Schroeder Post 20 in Waterford. He married the love of his life, Barbara A. Hart on June 20, 1953.

Gilbert was a very proud father of twelve children. He worked many years for the city of Milwaukee and was a member of the Local 113 Union until he retired.

Gilbert is survived by his dear wife Barbara; children, Virginia (Richard) Halbur, Michael Lamp, Mary (Cleveland) Weber, George (Kathy) Lamp, Patrick (Marlene) Lamp, Theodore (Monica) Lamp, Sharon (Marc) Bogdon, Nancy (Alvin) Taylor, Jennifer (Robert) Christensen; 43 grandchildren, a multitude of great grandchildren, and many other family members, neighbors, and friends.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Anna Lamp; and his children, Carolyn Roohr, Christina Clark, and Kenneth Christopher Lamp.

A celebration of Gilbert’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center at 2789 Browns Lake Dr. in Burlington. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2:50 p.m. with military honors following. He will be laid to rest at Saint Thomas Aquinas Cemetery at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to Integrity Funeral Services.