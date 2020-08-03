Glenn C. Wells, 92, of Lake Geneva, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Glenn was born in Gurnee, Ill. on May 30, 1928, to Spencer and Jeannie (nee Armour) Wells. He was a life-long resident of the Southeastern Wisconsin area. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1950 until 1952 in the 45th Infantry Division and was a member of the Thunderbirds and a Purple Heart recipient.

Glenn was a farmer and worked as a machinist for Autolite. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, attending fairs and spending time at the cabin in northern Wisconsin. He was an avid racing and NASCAR fan and especially enjoyed cheering on #17 Matt Kenseth.

Glenn is survived by his nieces, Donna (Mike) Linneman, Linda Carnes, Jeanette Krohn and Linda Wells; and nephew, Danny Wells. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Harold (Ruth) Wells, Grace (Leonard) Michaelis and Oliver Wells.

The family would like to thank the staff at Geneva Lake Manor and Wellington Place Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson, for their care and concern during this time.

Services for Glenn will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Hickory Union Cemetery in Antioch, Ill. at 3 p.m.

