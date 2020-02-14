Gordon A. “Gordie” Modrak, 84, of Kansasville, andformerly of Burlington and Tichigan Lake, passed away peacefully at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha with family at his side on Feb. 9, 2020.

Gordie was born in Milwaukee on May 26, 1935 to Anton and Martha (nee Trepczyk) Modrak. He graduated Waterford Union High School where he was a star football player for all four years. He was very fond of those years and talked about high school football until the end. On Oct. 29, 1955, he married Carol Garber who preceded him in death in 2011. They lived in the Tichigan Lake area most of their life where they raised four children. Gordie and Carol were the owners/operators of Gordon A. Modrak Builders Inc. for over 56 years.

Gordie was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. In his younger years he enjoyed fishing and a good cribbage game and lately reading. His proudest moments were watching his kids, grandkids and great grandkids grow and succeed in life. They were his treasure.

Gordie is survived by three children, Debbie (Peter) Goetz of Kansasville, Mary Ann (Betsy Luxford) Modrak of Winter, and Jim (Charlene) Modrak of Whitewater; grandchildren, J.J.(Aubrey) Jacobs, Erika (Jason) Kaatz, Justine (Catherine) Modrak, Ezra Oak, and James (Shelby) Modrak; great-grandchildren, Landon and Easton Jacobs, Jack Kaatz, Anna and Owen Modrak; brother, Allan (Dolores) Modrak of Adams; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Ken) Kaspar of Tampa, Fla., and Lois (Fred) Rupert of Burlington; and by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol, son David, and sister-in-law Irene (Phil) Gerloff.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Mealy Funeral Home, 225 West Main Street in Waterford, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m., with services beginning at 4 p.m. A reception at Marty’s Diamond Restaurant will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Waterford Athletic Association in memory of Gordie’s high school football days.

Gordie’s family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, staff and chaplains at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Kenosha and Father Robert McDermott of St. Monica’s for their loving care in Gordie’s final hours.

Well-wishers may visit

www.mealyfuneralhome.com.