Gwendolyn E. Ketterhagen, 85, of Burlington, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Arbor View Assisted Living.

Gwen was born in Burlington on May 29, 1934 to Leonard and Magdalene (nee Krift) Lois Sr. Her early life was spent in Wheatland on the family farm. She graduated from St. Alphonsus Grade School and St. Mary High School. After high school, she pursued a secretarial career, working for Attorney Nettie Karcher, until meeting the love of her life, John Ketterhagen. They married on Oct. 6, 1956 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Together they made their home in Burlington where they raised their family. John preceded her in death on April 12, 2015.

Gwen was a homemaker, Girl Scout leader and member of St. Ann’s Daughter of Isabella Society. She assisted with funeral lunches and St. Charles Fall Festivals. Later in life, she worked outside the home at Honey Bear Farm in Powers Lake, Schmaling’s Grocery Store and Burlington School District Food Service. Nothing brought her more joy than family and friends. Gwen could be found attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, socializing with wonderful friends or baking her world-famous chocolate chip cookies.

Gwen is survived by her children, Pam (Mike) Robers, Julie (Tom) Aldrich, Steve (Ruth) Ketterhagen, Kathy (Mike) Spiegelhoff, Debbie (Dave) Heiligenthal and Jeff (Tania) Ketterhagen; grandchildren, Angie (Steve) Wegner, Stacy (Brian) Biliski, Russ Robers, Megan Aldrich, Erin Aldrich, Lauren (Joe) Spierenburg, Morgan Aldrich, Ashlyn Aldrich, Ethan Ketterhagen, Emma Ketterhagen, Josh Ketterhagen, Joe Spiegelhoff, Nick Spiegelhoff, Matt (Brittany) Heiligenthal, Ben Heiligenthal, Luke Heiligenthal, John Ketterhagen, Jimmy Ketterhagen and Samantha Ketterhagen; great-grandchildren, Mason, Jace, and Emmie Wegner, Bennett and Brooke Biliski, Elizabeth, Oliver and Charles Spierenburg and Lucy Heiligenthal; and siblings, Dorothy (Elmer) Gayhart, Len (Carol) Lois, Jim (Marilyn) Lois and Don Lois.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Marilyn Matthews, brother-in-law Matt Matthews and sister-in-law Char Lois.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and amazing staff at Arbor View Assisted Living for making the last four years of Gwen’s life full of activities, love and safety as well as Dr. Webber for all of his care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church.

A private burial will be held for Gwen at St. Charles Cemetery. A Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

