Harriet L. Foster, 99, formerly of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Elizabeth Residence in Franklin.

Harriet was born Sept. 12, 1921 to Oscar and Josephine (nee Westlund) Rieck in St. Paul, Minn. Her early life was spent in Stacy, Minn. On Oct. 12, 1942, she was united in marriage to Ralph Edward “Eddie” Foster. He passed away Dec. 28, 1986.

Harriet resided in Burlington since 1960. She was a co-owner and hostess at the Cotton Picker Restaurant. She was also involved in the sponsoring of Laotian families with Cross Lutheran Church. She was a member of Cross Lutheran Church, the Tavern League, Burlington Businesswomen, Circle at Cross, and a member of the Red Hat Ladies and Danish Sisterhood. She enjoyed stamp collecting and fixing things. She loved the outdoors. She enjoyed golfing, downhill and cross-country skiing, and working in her yard. She liked traveling and took trips all over the world. During World War II, Harriet worked as a welder in California on the Liberty Ships.

Memorials in honor of Harriet may be made to the Cross Lutheran Church or Lutherdale Bible Camp, N7891 US Highway 12, Elkhorn, WI.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the staff at Elizabeth Residence and Allay Hospice for their care and compassion.

Private services were held.

