Ida P. (Sandy) Sandle, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in LaFeria, Texas on Jan. 5, 2020.

Ida was born in Racine on Sept. 29, 1924 to Ida and Richard Bethge. In younger years, she worked as a secretary and bookkeeper. She married George Sandle and they were members of the Browns Lake Yacht Club. She enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling and animals.

Ida is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John) Peters of Pensacola, Fla.; granddaughters, Katrina Peters of Chicago and Krystal (Aaron) Wallestad of Pensacola, Fla.; sister-in-law, Mary Fox of Waukesha and many nieces and nephews.

Ida was preceded in death by her husband George Sandle; sisters, Louise Seberg, Martha Hein and Clara Nelson; brother, Richard Bethge Jr.; and her parents.

Ida was cremated in La Feria, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the humane society in commemoration to her love of animals.