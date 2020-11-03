Jack G. Bartelt, 74, of Machesney Park, Ill., formerly of Burlington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home.

Jack was born in Marshfield on Feb. 13, 1946, to Fred and Rita (nee Zastrow) Bartelt. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School. The majority of his life was spent in the Burlington area.

Jack owned his own handyman business known as J.B. Hauls and Services. He also owned a bar in Honey Lake known as Yukon Jacks. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. He also loved spending time with his children.

Jack is survived by his children, Barb (John) Johnson, Tina (Mark) Kolls, Jack (Rita Spencer) Bartelt, James (Tara Jerrett) Bartelt, April (Armond Luckett) Bartelt, Rocky Bartelt, Crystal Bartelt and Erica Downey; grandchildren, Michael Krause, Taylor Krause, Kaitlyn Johnson, Ian Johnson, Mya Bartelt, Addison Bartelt, Hollyn Bartelt and Matthew Kolls; great-grandchildren, Desiree and Leanna; brother, Fred (Connie) Bartelt; sister-in-law, Linda Bartelt; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gerald and James.

A public visitation for Jack will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at St. Charles Cemetery. Masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing must be maintained.

